Curfew Hours Change

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The nightly curfew hours get shorter as of this evening.

As of today Wednesday, May 13, daily island-wide curfew begins at 8.p.m. and goes until 5 a.m., the following day.

This change means there are three hours less under the curfew which used to run by Order from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The reduced curfew hours are expected to lead to increased business activity and are part of measures announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness Monday to “open up space” for the economy.

These hours continue until Sunday, May 24, the day before Labour day.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....