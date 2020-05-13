Curfew Hours Change

The nightly curfew hours get shorter as of this evening.

As of today Wednesday, May 13, daily island-wide curfew begins at 8.p.m. and goes until 5 a.m., the following day.

This change means there are three hours less under the curfew which used to run by Order from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The reduced curfew hours are expected to lead to increased business activity and are part of measures announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness Monday to “open up space” for the economy.

These hours continue until Sunday, May 24, the day before Labour day.