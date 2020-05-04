Curfew extended

The national curfew is to be extended for another week.
The 6 p.m. to 6 a.m curfews should have ended May 6 but will be extended to 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave notice of the extension, at a press briefing now taking place.

