The national curfew is to be extended for another week.
The 6 p.m. to 6 a.m curfews should have ended May 6 but will be extended to 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave notice of the extension, at a press briefing now taking place.
Curfew extended
