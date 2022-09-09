Curfew Extended in Waterhouse, St. Andrew

The curfew that was imposed in Waterhouse in the St. Andrew South Division has been extended. The curfew began at 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 08 and will continue until 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 10.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: Along an imaginary line (that runs parallel to Sandy Gully) from Unity Lane and Australia Road via Balcombe Drive to Seaward Drive;
EAST: Along Seaward Drive from the imaginary line ‘A’ to Olympic Way;
SOUTH: Along Olympic Way from Seaward Drive to Australia Road and Unity Drive via Balcombe Drive;
WEST: Along Australia Road and Unity Drive via Balcombe Drive from Olympic Way to the imaginary line.
Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.