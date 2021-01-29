Curfew Extended in Sections of Norwood, St. James

The curfew that was imposed in sections of Norwood, St. James was extended and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 30.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Bottom Road from a bar painted in brown continuing onto Hugga Lane to the intersection with Hendon Norwood main road;

EAST: Along Hendon Norwood main road from the northern boundary continuing pass Columbia Square to Garvey Square;

SOUTH: Along Eastside main road from the eastern boundary to Dacatone Square continuing approximately 200 metres along an imaginary line to the intersection with Top Road;

WEST: Along an imaginary line about 100 metres from the southern boundary to the bar painted in brown along Bottom Road at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.