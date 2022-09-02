Cultural Icons of St. Ann Recognised

Jamaica’s historical and cultural icons who hail from St. Ann were recognised during the recent virtual heritage series, ‘Salute to the Parish of St Ann’.

It was the second virtual staging of the series, ‘Salute to the Parish’, developed by the Institute of Jamaica, a division of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The programme, designed to celebrate the achievements of citizens and the contribution they have made, place specific emphasis on a different parish each year.

Speaking at the event, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said that Jamaica’s first capital, named Sevilla la Nueva (New Seville) was founded by Juan de Esquivel, the first Spanish Governor of Jamaica in 1509.

New Seville is situated approximately one mile west of the town of St Ann’s Bay. Seville was regarded as the Spanish capital for 23 years.

She stated that St Ann, which was named after Ann Hyde, wife of James II, King of England in 1665 under English rule, was referred to as the “Garden Parish’ because of its natural floral beauty.

“A repository of Jamaican culture and history, St Ann is home to enviable waterfalls and river attractions flowing over the rapids of the White River, the Roaring River and the Dunn’s River Falls, all of which contribute to the allure of this historically significant parish,” she said.

The Minister said that the parish is the birthplace of Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who was born there on August 17, 1887.

Other cultural icons from the parish include Hon. Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley, who paved the way for the worldwide development of reggae music, as well as Jamaican musical artistes Burning Spear, Busy Signal, Romain Virgo and Shabba Ranks.

St. Ann is situated on the north coast of the island in the county of Middlesex and covers approximately 1,212 km2.