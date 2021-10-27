Cult Member Who Slit Tanecka Gordon’s Throat Pleas for Legal Aid

Andre Ruddock, a member of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, St James, who is charged with murdering Tanecka Gordon, 39, has been remanded in custody until November 3.

Ruddock appeared for the first time this morning at Kingston’s Home Circuit Court.

When Ruddock’s case was called up, it was swiftly adjourned due to his lack of representation.

He appealed to the court for legal assistance, claiming he could not afford an attorney.

Venice Brown later told the court she would represent the accused.

Ruddock was subsequently remanded in custody and given a new court date.

On October 17, now-deceased pastor Kevin Smith allegedly instructed another congregant to slash Gardner’s throat during a ritual at the organization.

According to reports, the congregant declined and Ruddock allegedly cut the woman’s throat with the knife.

Ruddock was charged on Monday, after being transferred from St James to Kingston.

Smith, who was also being transferred but in another police car, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Linstead, St Catherine.

A police officer was also killed in the crash, while two others were injured.

Smith was likely to face two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.