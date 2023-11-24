Cult leader arrested for allegedly trying to control followers with homemade mercury-laced elixirs

A cult leader leader who called himself by the name “Total Transcendence” has been arrested by Spanish police after he allegedly doped his followers with mind-numbing mercury-laced homemade elixirs.
José Manuel Cánovas, 50, was nabbed on Wednesday following a raid on his sprawling 24-acre compound — complete with clandestine laboratories — in the town of Murcia in south-east Spain, local media reported.
Cánovas, who heads the Mahasandhi Foundation, is accused of concocting the medicine, which he labeled “purified mercury”, in a bid to try and control his followers’ mind, police said.
“Using different techniques of coercive manipulation, including the administering of psychoactive substances dangerous to health, he sought to manipulate the will of his followers to gain power over them and for financial gain,” Spain’s National Police said in a statement.
Cánovas, who claimed the elixir he was fixing up had revitalizing effects, is accused of doling out the concoction to members, as well as peddling it online and in herbal stores, authorities said.
Some of his followers had started to show symptoms of mercury poisoning, according to cops, which can include muscle weakness, memory problems and trouble speaking, hearing or seeing.
During the raid on Cánovas’ estate, cops said they uncovered 400 pounds of the highly poisonous metal element.
There were also traces of mercury residue in septic tanks on the property, cops said.
In addition to the clandestine labs found, his compound also boasted multiple cave dwellings, warehouses, bunkers and temples.
When he was taken into custody, police said Cánovas had taken a vow of silence and would only communicate with law enforcement by writing on a chalkboard.
Cánovas has been running his so-called Buddhist sect out of the compound for 15 years.
A number of his followers allegedly lived in the caves across the sprawling property, police said.