Cucus Found Murdered at Garbage Dump in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): The St Andrew police have not yet released the Identity of a man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning, February 23, and his body dumped at a garbage dump site, at Whitehall Avenue, also in St Andrew.

The investigators say so far, the identity of the deceased has been given only as “Cucus”.

Reports are that residents in the area stumbled upon the body early Sunday morning, about 1:40 a.m., after investigation were being carried out at the site located at 60 White Hall Avenue.

A report was made to the Police traveled to the location where the body was discovered with multiple gunshots wounds. It is believed that the victim was killed elsewhere, and his body dumped at the location.

