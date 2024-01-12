Cuban Nationals Ordered Deported After Illegal Entry Charges Dropped

Trelawny, Jamaica: Cuban Nationals Ordered Deported – In a recent development, the 10 male Cuban nationals who faced charges of illegal entry after being discovered at a Trelawny hotel on December 30, 2023, have been ordered deported by the Trelawny Parish Court.
The court session on Thursday resulted in the dropping of the illegal entry charges against the individuals. Instead, the focus shifted to their imminent deportation, marking a swift legal resolution to their case. Following the court’s decision, the Cuban nationals were transferred to a Government facility, where they now await deportation proceedings.
Reports indicate that the men were found at the Excellence Resort property around 2:00 am. The court learned that they were on a journey to Florida in a boat, which had drifted into Jamaican waters during turbulent weather conditions.
The timely alert to the police led to their apprehension at the hotel. Subsequently, law enforcement escorted them to the Falmouth Police Station before a brief visit to the Falmouth Public General Hospital and eventual custody.