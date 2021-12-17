Cuban National Missing from Portmore, St Catherine

Yenny Campbell, 34, of Silverstone, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine, has been missing since Friday, December 10.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

According to Portmore Police, Campbell was last seen at home at 4:30 p.m., her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information about Yenny Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portmore Police Department at 876-949-8422, the police 119 emergency line, or the nearest police station.