Cuban National Missing from Portmore, St Catherine

Yenny Campbell, 34, of Silverstone, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine, has been missing since Friday, December 10.

She is of  brown complexion, slim build, and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

According to Portmore Police, Campbell was last seen at home at 4:30 p.m., her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information about Yenny Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portmore Police Department at 876-949-8422, the police 119 emergency line, or the nearest police station.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com