Cuban Ambassador Pays Farewell Call on President & Speaker

President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, OJ, CD, QC, JP (right), and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, MP (2nd left) pose with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency Mrs. Inés Fors Fernández, (centre) after her farewell call on the President and Speaker on Tuesday. Also pictured are Ms. Valrie Curtis, CD, BH(M), JP, Clerk to the Houses (Acting) and Mr. Ibrahin Ortega Oquendo, husband of the Ambassador and Second Secretary in charge of the Cooperation Office at the Cuban Embassy.