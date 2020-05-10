CSEC, CAPE exams set for July

Students from Jamaica and the Caribbean region will sit the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in July.

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) made the announcement Friday, May 8 after a virtual meeting chaired by the Antigua and Barbuda Education Minister, Michael Browne.

It said the Barbados-based CXC would be setting exams for students in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

CXC Registrar, Dr. Wayne Wesley, who made a presentation at the meeting, explained that the administration of the modified examination process for the award of valid grades and preserving the integrity of the examinations involved the administration of Paper 1 (Multiple Choice Assessment), School Based Assessment, and where applicable additional assessment components along with appropriate modelling accounting for historical data and teacher predicted information.

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago reported objected to the decision but students will have to sit the examinations in July.

Most students in the region and Jamaica are away from schools and have been helped online by teachers who also assisted with delivery of the SBAs, since schools closed mid-March.