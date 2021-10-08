“Crusher” Shot in Hendon, St James

A 26-year-old man who was shot and injured at his home in Hendon, Norwood, in St James, on Thursday, October 7, is now at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Reports by the police are that shortly after 12:00 a.m., the victim known as “Crusher”, woke up from his bed and went outside in his yard, when he was attacked and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.
He managed to raise an alarm, and was assisted by relatives to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was admitted and treated.
The Montego Hills police were summoned to the scene, and upon arrival, they removed several spent casings from the location, and have presently launched an investigation into the shooting.

