Cruel Death for Vendor on the Job

A vendor met a cruel death near to the spot along the Tollgate main road, Clarendon, where he plied his trade.

Reports are that late Friday evening, June 16, the man who sells honey was on the side of the busy roadway when two men approached, pretending to want a bottle of the product. He gave one to them and held out his hand to collect the money.

The men grabbed on to the vendor and dragged him to the flow of traffic and let him go with the result that he was hit, and his head run over. He died at the scene.

Police were quickly on hand and later called for undertakers to remove his body.