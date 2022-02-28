Crouser Book Belgrade Place with World-Leading Victory at US Indoor Championships

Ryan Crouser’s victory on the final day of the US Indoor Championships in Spokane on Sunday, November 27, showed that he will be a formidable opponent at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 next month.

The 29-year-old back-to-back Olympic champion also made light work of booking his place on his first World Indoor Championships team. The Olympic champion and world record-holder opened the shot-put final with a world-leading throw of 22.03m, then improved to 22.24m in round three and 22.51m in round four. Josh Awotunde was second with a PB of 21.74m.

