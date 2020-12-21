The Police are advising members of the public to avoid the Collins Green Avenue and Half Way Tree Road intersection, near Cross Roads. This is due to a shooting incident that took place in the area. The police release issued at noon said the crime scene is being processed. Therefore, commuters and pedestrians are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.
Cross Roads Shooting
