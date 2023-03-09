‘Crocs’murdered in St James

The St James police are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting death of a man in Cornwall Courts Housing Scheme in the parish, on Wednesday.
He has been identified as 33-year-old Sean Porter, otherwise called ‘Crocs’ a bartender and waiter also of Cornwall Courts.
Reports by the Mount Salem police are that about 9:00am, on Wednesday, Porter and his common-law-wife were at home in Cornwall Courts, when a lone gunman entered the yard.
The gunman reportedly opened fire at Porter who ran towards his house, but was shot multiple times by his attacker.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Porter was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.