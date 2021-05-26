Crocodile Teeth remix Enters Billboard

Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth remix with Nicki Minaj has debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100.
This, after it debuted at 74 on the UK Official Chart.
The remix is featured on Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty re-released Mixtape which she dropped earlier this month.
Crocodile Teeth’s entry on Billboard is a first for Skillibeng on the chart.
Meanwhile, the remix remains a favourite among fans, having topped 2.5m views on YouTube in a week.

Three other songs from Nicki’s mixtape; Seeing Green, Fractions and Itty Bitty Piggy also enter the hot 100 at numbers 12, 52 and 82 respectively.

