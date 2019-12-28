Crime:Police Arrested And Charged a Man With Murder Of St Andrew Nail Technician

The Police have arrested a Twenty-one-year-old Wazim Spence of Old Church Avenue, Kingston 8 and charged him in relation to the shooting death of 37-year-old Hafia Fowles, a nail technician of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19 on Wednesday, August 21.

Spence is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the Constant Spring Police reports are that about 6:00 p.m., Fowles was sitting along the roadway when a car approached and opened gunfire hitting her multiple times.

The police were summoned and she was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched and Spence arrested and charged.