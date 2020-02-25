Crime:California woman, boyfriend accused of killing 3 roommates over rent argument

California woman, boyfriend accused of killing 3 roommates
Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, both of whom are accused of killing her roommates over a possible rent dispute in a Southern California home.

The couple, Jordan Guzman and her boyfriend Anthony McCloud, 18, were  arrested Thursday after police alerted authorities in Las Vegas to a missing car belonging to one of the victims, 18-year-old Trinity Clyde.

The three victims – Clyde, Wendy Lopez-Araiza, 46, and her daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza, 21 – were found dead Wednesday in their home in Hemet, about 76 miles southeast of Los Angeles. According to the Hemet Police Department, Wendy Lopez-Araiza’s husband came home and found one of the victims lying in blood and called 911.

An investigation found that Guzman and McCloud, who were at home the evening before, were missing, along with Clyde’s vehicle.

Hemet’s interim police chief Eddie Pust said there was evidence of blunt force trauma and strangulation, and no signs of a handgun being used.

It is unclear how long Guzman had lived in the home or what may have motivated the killings. Pust noted that there was a “dispute over a rental agreement” at the home before the slayings.

Guzman and McCloud were being held in Nevada jail awaiting extradition on three counts of murder. Their bail is set at $2 million each.

Source: Yahoo News

