Crime: Two students, including 13-year-old, shot dead in Montego Bay

Two students were shot and killed by unknown assailants in the often volatile community of Paradise in Norwood, St James on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as HEART Trust/NTA student, 20-year-old Fitzgerald Rodman, also called ‘Flip’, of Bottom Road, Norwood, and 13-year-old Anchovy High School student, Jamie Anderson of Peace View, Albion, both in St James.

Reports are that about 8.04 pm, two men pounced upon Rodman and Anderson and opened fire, hitting them both.

The two injured persons were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The St James police are investigating the incident.