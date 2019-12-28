Crime: Three alleged robbers nabbed by Cops in Spanish Town ahead of holidays

Three alleged robbers nabbed by Cops in Spanish Town ahead of holidays
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Three alleged robbers nabbed by Cops in Spanish Town ahead of holidays
The cops nabbed three persons, including two juveniles, have been charged with robbery with aggravation, which was reportedly committed on Tuesday, December 24.

According to reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 6.50 am, a woman was walking along Essex Drive in Spanish Town, St Catherine, when she was approached by three males, who robbed her of her belongings.

The three males were immediately held by the police, and the stolen properties were reportedly discovered in their possession.

They are booked for court at a later date.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Police officer from Clarendon found dead on her birthday
Police officer from Clarendon found dead on her birthday
6-Year-Old Burned To Death in Raging House Fire In Down Town Kingston
6-Year-Old Burned To Death in Raging House Fire In Down Town Kingston
Man Charged Over Fatal Portmore Shooting
Man Charged Over Fatal Portmore Shooting
Correctional officer, inmate injured in brawl at Tower Street prison
Correctional officer, inmate injured in brawl at Tower Street prison
Death toll in Mogadishu bombing rises to at least 90: international organisation
Death toll in Mogadishu bombing rises to at least 90: international organisation
Trump sparked a tourism boom in Ghana when he told congresswomen to ‘go back’ to where they came from
Trump sparked a tourism boom in Ghana when he told congresswomen to ‘go back’ to where they came from

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....