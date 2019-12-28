Crime: Three alleged robbers nabbed by Cops in Spanish Town ahead of holidays

Three alleged robbers nabbed by Cops in Spanish Town ahead of holidays

The cops nabbed three persons, including two juveniles, have been charged with robbery with aggravation, which was reportedly committed on Tuesday, December 24.

According to reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 6.50 am, a woman was walking along Essex Drive in Spanish Town, St Catherine, when she was approached by three males, who robbed her of her belongings.

The three males were immediately held by the police, and the stolen properties were reportedly discovered in their possession.

They are booked for court at a later date.