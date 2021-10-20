Crime Stop Offers $200,000 Reward for the Capture of Portland Man, Accused of Abducting Two Girls, in St Thomas

Crime Stop has offered a $200,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Davian Bryan, the Portland man accused of abducting two young girls, in Bath community, St Thomas, during the course of last week.

Bryan is the main suspect behind the abduction of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia, last Thursday, October 14, and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, on Saturday, of the weekend.

Both girls who were found in bushes days later, are presently still at hospital under observation.

The police say, Bryan is also wanted in the parish of St Thomas for absconding bail, after being arrested for several crimes involving rape, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the police are asking parents and guardians to be extra careful about the wellbeing of their children around the parish, as the hunt for the fugitive continues, and also ensure that children are supervised around the clock.

Persons with information that could lead to Bryan’s arrest can call crime stop at 311, the Morant Bay police at 876-982-1027, police emergency 119, or the nearest police station.