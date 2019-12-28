Crime: St James Cops Arrested Six Following Raid

The police yesterday discovered a Heckler and Koch P30 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing 11 live rounds during a snap raid in Halls Lane, Salt Spring, St James. Six cellphones were also found.

 

It is reported that a joint police-military team went to the area at approximately 6:03 am and conducted the raid with an immediate search of premises.

Six persons including a person of interest were detained in connection with the seizure.

The items along with the detainees, were taken to the Freeport Police station for processing.

