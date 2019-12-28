Crime: St Andrew woman Body found at waterfall in Portland

A woman whose body was found at a waterfall in Cascade, Portland on Thursday December 26. She has been identified as 35-year-old Kimone Myers of Swallowfield Avenue in St Andrew.

According to the Buff Bay police Reports are that about 6pm, a group of persons went to the waterfall and stumbled upon the body. They summoned the police and the body was eventually recovered from the water.

Myers’ body was transported to the hospital, where death was confirmed.

No motive has been established for the death, investigations continue.