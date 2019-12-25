Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
The Police arrested and charged a man with murder following the shooting death of 27-year-old Adrian Cope, otherwise called ‘Teacha’, of Food Farm district, Petersfield, Westmoreland last month.

He is identified as a 23-year-old Akeem Reid of Logwood district in the parish.

According to the Whithorn Police reports are that at about 6:55 a.m on Friday, November 29 residents heard explosions and alerted them.

Upon their arrival, Cope was seen with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

