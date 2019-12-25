Crime: Police Charged A Man For Harbour View Murder

Police Charged A Man For Harbour View Murder
The police have arrested and charged a man for the Sunday, May 19 shooting death of 38-year-old Rohan Roberts, also known as ‘Pops,’ of Benedict’s Heights in Harbour View, Kingston 17.

He is identified as a19-year-old Tyrell Thompson, also known as ‘Bobby’, a labourer of Benedict’s Heights.

According to the police reports are that about 9:00 a.m., gunmen went to Roberts’ house and opened fire hitting him several times.

The police were alerted and he was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following investigations, Thompson was arrested and placed on identification parade where he was pointed out. He was immediately charged with murder.

He is scheduled to attend the court at a later date.

