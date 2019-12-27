Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges

A graphic artist of Barnes Avenue, Rose Town, Kingston 13 has been arrested and charged by the Hunts Bay Police in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Tevin Lewis, a carpenter of Whitfield Avenue in Kingston 13 also.

He is identified as a 42-year-old Robert Drummond, also known as ‘Papa’. Drummond is charged for murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition

According to reports are that about 2:05 p.m., on Monday, March 18, Lewis was walking along Swettenham Road in Kingston 13 when a motorcar with four men aboard drove up.

The men then alighted from the vehicle and fired several shots at him before they sped away. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following investigations, Drummond was later arrested and charged following an interrogation.

He is booked for the court at a later date.