Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges

een, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A graphic artist of Barnes Avenue, Rose Town, Kingston 13 has been arrested and charged by the Hunts Bay Police in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Tevin Lewis, a carpenter of Whitfield Avenue in Kingston 13 also.

 

He is identified as a 42-year-old Robert Drummond, also known as ‘Papa’.  Drummond is charged for murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition

According to reports are that about 2:05 p.m., on Monday, March 18, Lewis was walking along Swettenham Road in Kingston 13 when a motorcar with four men aboard drove up.

 

The men then alighted from the vehicle and fired several shots at him before they sped away. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

Following investigations, Drummond was later arrested and charged following an interrogation.

He is booked for the court at a later date.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges
Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges
Offset Wants Many More Kids With Cardi B, Declares Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration
Offset Wants Many More Kids With Cardi B, Declares Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration
Crime: 24-Year-old Stabbed To Death On Christmas Day In Christiana, Manchester
Crime: 24-Year-old Stabbed To Death On Christmas Day In Christiana, Manchester
Crime: Fatal stabbing on christmas day in downtown kingston
Crime: Fatal stabbing on christmas day in downtown kingston
Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash
Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....