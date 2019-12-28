Crime: 21-Year-Old Destiny Harrison Shot In The Head, Killed At Madam D Beauty Bar

 Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in southeast Baltimore.

Police were called to Madam D Beauty Bar the 200 block of North Milton Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Destiny Harrison of the 500 block of New Pittsburgh Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Neighbors describe Destiny as a good neighbor and always wanting to help.

Source: BALTIMORE (WJZ)

