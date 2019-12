Police and residents in St Thomas have launched a search to locate a 15 year-old girl who has been reported missing over the last 48 hours . The teenager has been identified as Shenacia Evans.

She was last seen in the Yallahs community. All efforts to locate her have proven futile. Anyone knowing the where abouts of Shenacia Evans is being asked to contact the Yallahs police at 876-982-5075, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.