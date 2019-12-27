Crime: 14-year-old Kelly Evans Missing, from Kingston

Kelly Evans Missing
Latest Jamaica News, Manchester (McKoy’s News): Kelly Evans Missing 14-year-old Kelly Evans of Simpson Road, Kingston 2, has been missing since Monday, December 23.

She is of dark complexion, stout build, and is about five feet two inches tall.

According to reports from the Rockfort police, about 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Kelly was seen at her home dressed in a blue jumper tights suit.

She has not been heard from since then.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Kelly Evans, contact the Rockfort police at 876-922-2941, the police119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

