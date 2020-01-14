Cricket Gears Donation

Jamaica Sports News: Bishop Burchell A. McPherson of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Montego Bay continues to lead the efforts of his church in the mission of making education a priority and creating a safe environment for our students. On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Mr. Oral Spence made donations of cricket gears to Cambridge High and Godfrey Stewart High School teams on behalf of Bishop McPherson.
The playing gears included bats, balls, gloves, pads, and other cricketing accessories, which will be used in the ongoing ISSA/Grace Cricket Inter-School competition.
“We are overjoyed at this amazing gift,” beamed a proud school Principal, Harry Hanson, while accepting the donations. “This is a great boost for our cricketing programme and we will ensure that the boys put them to good use.”