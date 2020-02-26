Crew Member Infected with Coronavirus Isolated, Cruise Ship Denied Docking at Ocho Rios

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): A Crew Member on MSC Meraviglia cruise ship infected with corona virus has been placed in Isolation. The ship which sailed from Miami to Ocho Rio, St Ann, on Tuesday morning, February 25,  has been ordered to remain at sea over health concerns, the Ministry of Health reported.

The crew member who recently traveled to Asia, developed the virus and has been isolated aboard the vessel.

Passengers boarded on the cruise ship, destined for Jamaica on Tuesday, February 25 from Miami, U.S.A. are currently being quarantined.

They were informed not to be allowed to disembark the ship in Ocho Rios, or any other ports on the island.

The MSC schedule also reported, the MSC Meraviglia would have departed Miami on February 23 and after spending a day in Caribbean Sea, would dock at Ocho Rios Cruise Shipping Pier on February 25 at 9:00 a.m. and depart at 5:00 p.m.

It will continue its journey to the Grand Cayman, then unto Cozumel in Mexico and The Bahamas.

The MSC Meraviglia has a capacity to carry 5,400 passengers and a crew of 1,500.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....