‘Crazy’ Shot and Killed in St-Best

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon West, otherwise called ‘Town man’ or  ‘Crazy’ a labourer of Morgan Square district, Lacovia, St Elizabeth, was shot and killed, while two other persons, including a female, were shot and injured by unknown assailants in Haughton district.
Reports by the Black River police are that about 12:10 am, West and his common-law-wife were sitting on their veranda talking to a friend when they were pounced upon by a lone gunman, who entered the yard and shot him several times.
The gunmen also opened fire hitting the female, and the male friend who was also in the yard.
The gunmen escaped in the area on foot, while the police were summoned and upon arrival, all three wounded victims were rushed to the Black River Hospital, where West was pronounced dead, and the other two victims admitted.

