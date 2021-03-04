‘Crazy’ Gunned Down in Kingston

One man was shot and killed, and another shot and injured, by armed men who attacked them in the Denham Town police area, on Tuesday, March 2.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Ronald Grant, otherwise called ‘Crazy’, a construction worker of Maxfield Avenue, in Kingston 13.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, both men were standing outside a grocery shop along Tewari Crescent, when they were approached by two men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire on Grant and the other victim, who attempted to run, but they were chased by the gunmen, and shot multiple times.

The gunmen escaped in the area on foot, while the police were summoned. Upon arrival, both victims were rushed to hospital, where Grant was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted in serious condition.