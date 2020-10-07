Crazy Chris Writing Music from Behind Bars

Christopher Samuels one of Montego Bay’s top selectors and party promoters is now making use of his time behind bars in the USA to be creative with his music. Crazy Chris, as he is known in the music world, is doing his time, but is making up on lost time in his music career.

On September 27 he celebrated his birthday. If he was out in Montego Bay he would be celebrating it with fans at the Rehab Sports Bar on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

Despite being incarcerated he has a lot to smile about, as he has found another gear, and hopes he can generate some buzz, as Buju Banton did, after his release.

In November 2018, Christopher Samuels was incarcerated in the United States of America and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with a December 2020 release date. Sources close to Chris told McKoy’s News that he is using his downtime to develop his mind and channel positive energy in his way of thinking and his actions. He is also said to be writing a song entitled ‘The Feds’, a song that will be filled with inspiration and motivation, to be released as soon as he reaches home. He said writing songs has always been his hobby and a true gift that God has blessed him with over the years. He had taken this for granted but now plans on taking it seriously.

Montegonians will just have to wait and see what buzz will be generated from his December 2020 return. Chris’ big buss came as a selector at Walter Fletchers beach in Montego Bay when he won the Pure Playzz selectors competition.

Since then he has moved on to bigger things playing all around the world, and winning several musical sound clashes against some big-name selectors. He started also with the City West sound from Albion Lane and Granville.

Alan Lewin