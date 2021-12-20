Crawford lashes Gov’t over $90m relief Package for Entertainment Practitioners

Opposition Senator Damion Crawford says the $90 million special COVID-19 support package for members of the entertainment, culture and creative industries is not enough.

Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange, who made the announcement recently, said the new package is double the $40 million originally announced.

Ms. Grange had said effective immediately, the Ministry would accept applications for grants of $60 thousand per individual. She estimated that one thousand individual grants will be awarded.

However, in reacting to the Minister’s announcement, Mr. Crawford says more thought needs to be placed into this new initiative.

“If you look at the circumstances of the entertainment industry, which has no less than 10,000 practitioners, then $90m is really $9,000 per person, so the amount is gravely insignificant for an industry that has been totally closed for two years and could be closed for another year based on the utterances of the government”, Crawford said.