Crash plunges Mobay community into mourning

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The community of Albion Lane in Montego Bay, St James, was plunged into mourning on Tuesday evening, July 28 after news came that one of the residents had died in a motor vehicle accident along the Flanker main road on the outskirts of the western city. The deceased has been identified as Tino Burnett who is said to operate an ice cream shop in the Albion Lane area of Montego Bay. Details surrounding the accident are sketchy, but sources said Burnett left the community heading toward Rosehall when he lost control of his motor vehicle and crashed along the roadway.

NewsReporter :Alan Lewin

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....