Crash plunges Mobay community into mourning

The community of Albion Lane in Montego Bay, St James, was plunged into mourning on Tuesday evening, July 28 after news came that one of the residents had died in a motor vehicle accident along the Flanker main road on the outskirts of the western city. The deceased has been identified as Tino Burnett who is said to operate an ice cream shop in the Albion Lane area of Montego Bay. Details surrounding the accident are sketchy, but sources said Burnett left the community heading toward Rosehall when he lost control of his motor vehicle and crashed along the roadway.

NewsReporter :Alan Lewin