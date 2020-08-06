Crash kills Westmoreland man

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A crash along the Retreat main road, Westmoreland on Monday, has left one man dead.
He is Davayne Barrett, labourer of Savanna-la-mar, also in Westmoreland.
Reports are that about 11:30pm, Barrett was traveling in a Toyota Axio motor car towards
Negril, when there was a crash involving a Nissan AD Wagon motor car going in the
opposite direction.
Barrett who was travelling in the front passenger seat sustained multiple injuries and was
rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other occupants of the vehicles were also taken to hospital, where they were treated and
admitted.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....