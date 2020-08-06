Crash kills Westmoreland man

A crash along the Retreat main road, Westmoreland on Monday, has left one man dead.

He is Davayne Barrett, labourer of Savanna-la-mar, also in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 11:30pm, Barrett was traveling in a Toyota Axio motor car towards

Negril, when there was a crash involving a Nissan AD Wagon motor car going in the

opposite direction.

Barrett who was travelling in the front passenger seat sustained multiple injuries and was

rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other occupants of the vehicles were also taken to hospital, where they were treated and

admitted.