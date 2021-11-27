Crash in St. Mary claims Four Lives

Four people were killed in a motor vehicle accident along the Wilderness main road in St Mary last night.

The police have reported that at about 10 pm last night, a Toyota Corolla motor car was going to Oracabessa when the driver, Philip Walker, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Toyota Axio heading in the opposite direction.

The Corolla driver, Phillip Walker, and his passenger, Andrew Phillips, died at the scene of the incident.

The other victims who were travelling in the Toyota Axio have been identified as Marsha Simpson of Pamano Bay, St Mary, and Ortega Baptiste who resided in Buckfield, St Ann.