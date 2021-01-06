Craft Vendors Honoring Butch Stewart

Craft Vendors in Montego Bay got together today to express their condolences to the Butch Stewart family and show their thanks for his assistance to them and the tourism industry in Jamaica. They set up their own collage of pictures and laid out roses infront of their condolence book, as ‘Wings of A Dive’ played in the background. The book was signed by President of the Association and other vendors.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

