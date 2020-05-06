Crab hunters stumbled on skeletal remains

Crab hunters who stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a human in Discovery Bay have assisted with the launch of an investigation into the case of a missing woman in the parish who has been from missing from October of last year.

Along with the skeletal remains, the police are reporting that personal items, including a personal identification card, was found at the scene, and they are confirming that it belongs to the woman who has been missing since last year.

They are, however, awaiting DNA confirmation.

The remains were removed and taken to the morgue.

The woman has been missing since October 19, 2019, where, it was reported that she left work to meet with an individual regarding a job and has not been seen since.

Chenson Bennett – News Reporter