Crab Circle Vendor\Whistleblower Struggling Financially, She’s Yet to Return to The Upgraded Food Spot

Nadine Francis, 48, who was the crab vendor turned whistleblower of the Crab Circle viral incident, and instrumental to the subsequent upgrade of the famous Kingston street food spot, is now facing hard times because of her initiative to bring attention to the issue of unhygienic practices at the food establishment.
Francis in her own admission says she is still living in fear following her actions, which led to her delaying her enrollment in a training program that is mandatory for her to return to Crab Circle where she once made a living.
She also explains that the ostracization dished out to her by her peers is no encouragement for her to fulfil the requirements to make a return.
In an exclusive with the Jamaica Observer, she said, “Bwoy it rough, dem no talk to me sed way, and dem still ah talk story back way, dem still a bun me out sed way, ah the Grace of God ah go keep me safe out de when mi go back on the road to sell.”
Regarding her financial situation, two months after her actions, she is on the verge of hopelessness as the amount of debt she now owes in the form of bills and loans rapidly increases.
Moreover, she lost her cable service because she failed to pay the bill, which is one of several monthly obligations that she is not meeting due to the impact of the video she recorded that went viral, she reported.
To add to the mounting struggles facing Francis, she detailed that she was unable to contribute to the upcoming funeral arrangements for her 93-year-old father who passed away recently.
“Every minute, family members ah ask, ‘Nadine weh yuh have, weh yuh have? All when dem know say mi no have nothing, mi ah get up and cry right through, mi have to be begging calls or a kotch pon people Wi-Fi, it’s really embarrassing,” Francis revealed.