COW Thieves Held After Gun Attack On Police In ST ANN, More Being Sought

Anti-praedial larceny activities continue in high gear in Claremont, St. Ann as detectives have arrested two suspected cattle thieves following a brazen attack on a Police team in the parish on Friday, October 2.

Acting Commanding Officer for the division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, in giving an update on the incident, disclosed that the Police officers involved in the incident were unharmed and remain in good spirits. He also disclosed that as detectives followed investigative leads, they identified several men whomthey believe may be able to assist them in the case. The men are being asked to turn themselves in to the St Ann’s Bay Police by 5:00 pm Monday, October 5. They are:

1. Terrence Harilan of Windsor district, St. Ann’s Bay, St Ann;

2. A man known only as ‘Reneil’, and ‘Country’ of Parry Town, Ocho Rios, St Ann;

3. A man known only as ‘Jermaine’ of a Kingston address and

4. A man known only as ‘Tall Man’ of Windsor district, St. Ann’s Bay in St. Ann.

Superintendent Russell explained that the men were identified in the aftermath of an incident that unfolded about 12:35 am on Friday, October 2 in the Ramble area of the parish. A Police team reportedly intercepted a Toyota Probox motor car along the Ramble main road and signalled the driver of the motor car to stop. However, he refused and sped off, crashing into a section of the service vehicle as he attempted to escape. Armed men aboard the vehicle opened gunfire at the Police, who acted in defence of their lives and returned the gunfire.

The vehicle then sped off once more. The Police team pursued it and found it abandoned along a section of the road. When Police officers searched the motor vehicle, they found two calves inside.

The motor vehicle was seized and the owner of the calves identified while detectives continued to explore leads. Later the same day, the lawmen arrested a man and a woman in connection with the investigation. The man, who had a gunshot wound to the leg, was assisted to the hospital for treatment and was later released into Police custody. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) as well as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the St. Ann’s Bay Police at 876-978-2209, Crime Stop at 311, the Police 119 number or the nearest police station.