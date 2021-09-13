Trending now
COVID Positive Cabbie Being Sought by Portland Police After Breaching Quarantine Order

Police in Portland are currently looking for a COVID-positive taxi driver who allegedly violated his quarantine order.

Last week Wednesday, the man, whose name has been withheld, tested positive and was instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.

He was given a document that outlined his COVID-19 positive status, which he was to bring with him to the hospital if he got worse.

The taxi driver was reportedly seen operating his vehicle and transporting people from Anchovy to Port Antonio since Saturday, despite being ordered to stay at home.

According to sources, the taxi driver’s family members alerted the police about the alleged breach, expressing their displeasure that his actions are endangering others.

