Covid Cases at Horizon Remand Centre

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

There are now COVID 19 cases present at Horizon Remand Centre in Kingston. This was shared via
the twitter account of Senator Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio I’m the Ministry of
National Security a short while ago. He has stated that an official release from the Department of
Corrections is forthcoming.
The Horizon Adult Remand Centre has a capacity of 1026 prisoners.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....