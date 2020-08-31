There are now COVID 19 cases present at Horizon Remand Centre in Kingston. This was shared via
the twitter account of Senator Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio I’m the Ministry of
National Security a short while ago. He has stated that an official release from the Department of
Corrections is forthcoming.
The Horizon Adult Remand Centre has a capacity of 1026 prisoners.
Covid Cases at Horizon Remand Centre
