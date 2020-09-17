COVID-19 vaccine to be ready in a month says Trump

Addressing the virtual launch of the project today, first vice-president of the JAS, Denton Alvaranga, emphasised the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has taught us about the need to diversify our markets and our crops, to increase our capacity for crop storage and the need for processing and adding value to our crops,” he said.

Alvaranga said that the JAS was pleased to be partnering with United Way of Jamaica and expressed gratitude to them for bringing assistance to the 100 farmers.

He also hailed the relationship between the two entities, which have collaborated over the years in times of disaster from as far back as Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

Chief executive officer of United Way of Jamaica, Winsome Wilkins said it was a privilege to be “partnering with farmers to ensure food security for all”.

