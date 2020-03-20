COVID-19 Vaccine Race- China’s Desire to Rewrite its role

China has been given the green light to start its clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccines. Chen Wei, a top military biowarfare expert who’s leading the team of researchers commissioned to find the vaccine, was seeing cladded in her fatigues and a surgical mask, standing in front of a Communist Party flag and receiving an injection in her left arm—a indication of the starting of their trails, and one, that China hopes will become the first vaccine against the coronavirus.

“The virus is ruthless, but we believe in miracles,” Chen told local media. “The epidemic is a military situation and the epidemic area is the battlefield.”

The vaccine trials were commissioned to start on Monday, March 16, 2020; the same day a clinical trial began at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, funded by the National Institutes of Health.

China wants to rewrite its role in the coronavirus story from source to savior, to show — as Chen herself said — it is living up to its “responsibilities as a great power and its contribution to humankind.”

It’s Chain’s wish to have the vaccine completed in 12 weeks.