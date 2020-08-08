COVID-19 Update: One More Death, 29 New Cases

Regrettably, in the last 24 hours a 13th COVID-19 patient has died. The deceased is an 88-year-old female from Clarendon, who was admitted to a public health facility in the parish on Tuesday, August 4. Confirmation of her COVID-19 positive status came today. The mode of transmission is currently under investigation. At the same time, 29 new samples have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for the island to 987.

Of the newly confirmed cases, nine are females and 20 are males with ages ranging from 15 to 88 years. There are 12 imported cases with addresses in St. James, who all arrived recently on a flight from the Dominican Republic. There are two (2) cases from Clarendon, who are import-related (contacts of an imported case), while one case from St. Thomas is a contact of a confirmed case. Fourteen (14) of the cases today are under investigation and were recorded in St. Thomas (5), Kingston & St. Andrew (4), Clarendon (2), St. Mary (1), Manchester (1), and St. Catherine (1).

Jamaica now has 177 (17.9 %) active cases under observation including seven moderately ill patients. Recoveries remain at 745 (75.5%) while 52 (5.3%) cases have returned to their countries of origin.

The COVID-19 case record for Jamaica now consists of 364 imported cases; 281 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 62 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 44 are under investigation. Some 550 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 437 (44%) are males. They range in age from two months to 88 years.

The public is reminded to be vigilant in the practice of COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public situations.

Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders, to help to protect their own health and the health of others.