COVID-19 update of Tuesday, July 27, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 181 52,322
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 107 29,291
Males 74 23,028
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 months to 95 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 7 2,782
Hanover 2 1,489
KSA 52 14,383
Manchester 17 3,169
Portland 0 1,603
St. Ann 9 3,527
St. Catherine 41 10,173
St. Elizabeth 10 2,191
St. James 15 5,072
St. Mary 3 1,690
St. Thomas 7 2,015
Trelawny 2 1,738
 

Westmoreland

 16 2,490
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 135 30 16 181
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 47,395 2,291 2,636 52,322
NEGATIVE Today

 

 690 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,889 2,579
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 285,484 152,054 437,538
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 825 30 1,905 2,760
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 332,879 2,291 154,690 489,860
Positivity Rate

 

 19.3%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3 1,182 – 67-year-old male from KSA.

 

– 55-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 

– 65-year-old male from KSA.
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 163
Deaths under investigation 1  104
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 19 46,911
 

Active Cases

 181   3,871
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 14
Number in Home Quarantine 46,947
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 141
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 33
 

Patients Critically Ill

 23
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,735
Imported 1 1,007
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,663
Under Investigation 180 45,681
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Source: JIS news

